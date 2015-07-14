6 Sundresses for Every Single Summer Occasion You Have Planned

Sundresses are the unofficial uniform of summer. Here, a go-to guide of the six styles that will help you make an entrance at every soirée on your calendar.
Barbecue Bound
A light cotton dress is always a must, but the color blocking makes it ever-so modern.
Cos, $115; cosstores.com.
Graduation Party
Stay classy, but cool at your kid brother's big fête in a sleeveless, floral-print shirtdress.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby, $495; intermixonline.com.
Brunch al Fresco
Go for a retro look in a pleated, trapeze number.
M Missoni, $465; net-a-porter.com.
Outdoor Concert
This lemon, off-the-shoulder mini dress is street-style ready.
Pixie Market, $62; pixiemarket.com.
Date by the Sea
A bandeau silhouette shows off the sundress's sexier side.
Raey, $562; matchesfashion.com
Beach Bonanza
Every girl needs a halter style in her summer wardrobe.
Tory Burch, $225; toryburch.com