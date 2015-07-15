Your Guidebook to the Best Flare and Shoe Combos of Summer

During the sticky summer months, it's hard to keep up our love affair with skinny jeans and pants. The freshest bottoms are loose, wide-legs that nip the waist and elongate the body (they really do look good on everyone.) Whether you are searching for a cool boardroom alternative or a casual brunch idea, here are five sure-fire flares and the coolest shoes to go with them.

Courtesy

Shop the look: J.Brand flared jeans, $194; matchesfashion.com. ASOS wooden sandals, $118; asos.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Theory Tennen pants, $148; theory.com. Zara crossover leather sandals, $40; zara.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: MiH flare jeans, $90; theoutnet.com. Rachel Comey clog sling-backs, $449; rachelcomey.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Frame jeans, $390; avenue32.com. Miu Miu wedges, $795; netaporter.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: H&M flared pants, $20; hm.com. No. 6 clogs, $310; no6store.com.

