Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Armani Exchange for $250, Total

Wide-leg culottes in Twilight ($120; armaniexchange.com): Culottes have become a major summer staple. Love this pair in this fresh blue shade.

Striped bucket bag ($120; armaniexchange.com): Keep things effortless with an easy bucket bag—it carries everything you would need.

Combined total cost: $240

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

