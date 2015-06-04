Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Armani Exchange for $250, Total

Courtesy
In this feature, InStyle's style editor, Ali Pew, combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less--total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Armani Exchange. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Wide-leg culottes in Twilight ($120; armaniexchange.com): Culottes have become a major summer staple. Love this pair in this fresh blue shade.
Striped bucket bag ($120; armaniexchange.com): Keep things effortless with an easy bucket bag—it carries everything you would need.
Combined total cost: $240
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.