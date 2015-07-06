The Best Face Wipes for Your Skin Type

Ah, face wipes. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you’ve got to admit they’re the easiest way to get gunk off your face. But which ones are best for you? We enlisted the help of some willing co-workers to test a wide variety of wipes and recommend their faves for your skin type.

For Oily Skin

The pore-minimizing star in Ole Henriksen Grease Relief Cleansing Cloths ($15; sephora.com) is a trio of acids (glycolic, lactic, and citrus) that work in tandem to dissolve dead skin cells. Our oily-skinned tester used the softer side to remove her makeup before gently rubbing her t-zone with the texturized exfoliating side.

For Dry Skin

After using Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Wipes ($15; sephora.com), our tester said her skin actually felt more hydrated than before. We'd guess that's likely due to the macadamia and jojoba oils infused in each wipe, which help retain moisture.

For Normal Skin

Beauty PSA: Philosophy’s cult-favorite Purity Made Simple Cleanser comes in wipe form, too! The brand's One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths ($15; ulta.com) are just as gentle as the liquid version, packed with botanical oils that left our tester's face clean, and not the least bit irritated.

For Sensitive Skin

Our tester found First Aid Beauty Gentle Cleansing Wipes ($15; sephora.com) to be particularly finicky-skin friendly, thanks in part to the soothing chamomile and aloe extract. After wiping, our tester looked totally radiant (and not at all red-faced).

