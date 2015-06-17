Drugstore Products the InStyle Beauty Team Is Totally in Love With

Everybody loves a bargain, and the InStyle beauty team is no exception. When it comes to drugstore beauty products, we've tried and tested them all and are sharing the favorites we simply can’t part with. Effective and affordable? Count us in!

Kahlana Barfield, Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, InStyle

Courtesy

Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion, $9; drugstore.com

"I love this product because I have very dry skin and it’s the only product that keeps my skin hydrated all day long. It absorbs into the skin without looking greasy. It's the perfect texture—not too thick or thin."

Essie Nailpolish in Blanc, $9; essie.com

"White nails are my signature look and this is the perfect stark white that pops against my dark skin. Since it's so opaque, it really makes a statement. It's very clean and has an edge to it."

Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

Courtesy

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $7; neutrogena.com

“I seriously cannot live without these, they are my absolute favorite!”

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director, InStyle

Courtesy

Simple Ultra-Light Gel Moisturizer, $11; walgreens.com

"Last summer I was driving out to a friend's house for a BBQ when I noticed that my face felt super-dry, itchy and inflamed. It bothered me so much that I finally pulled over at a drugstore to find something to relive my skin. I combed through hundreds of toners, lotions and creams until I found this moisturizer, with a short ingredient list and light gel texture. I slathered it on and within minutes the tight, itchy feeling subsided, and I felt soothed. This bottle has been nestled in my medicine cabinet ever since. I use it almost every day as a pre-makeup hydrator."

RELATED: 8 Celebs Rocking Drugstore Products on the Red Carpet

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

Courtesy

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $9; drugstore.com

"I have fine hair but I hate washing it every day. This powder helps me get an extra day (or two) out of a blowout. While there might be many dry shampoos on the market, finding the right one (at the right price point) can be tough. This version allows my hair to feel clean without that icky buildup feeling, smell better and have more body— sometimes, I use it even on the first day for extra fullness."

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black, $8; ulta.com

"Beyonce's makeup artist uses this on her; if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for me! This formula allows my lashes to nearly hit my brow bone and look way fuller sans clumps. Plus, the jet black shade makes my fringe look extra bold."

Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

Courtesy (2)

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Rapid Moisture Spray Lotion, $6; walmart.com

I tend to be heavy-handed when it comes to lotion, which is fine in the winter months, but not so much when the temperature starts to rise. The Palmer’s spray-on lotion ensures a light, even veil of hydration that doesn’t veer into the greasy territory, and it can be applied in just a few seconds—a must if, like me, you’re always running late for something.

Suave Keratin Infusion Dry Shampoo, $5; target.com

“I’m a dry shampoo fiend—the product extends the life of my blowout in just a few minutes, allowing me to be even lazier than I already am. I’ve tried tons of formulas, from luxury to drugstore, and Suave’s keratin-infused version has long been one of my favorites. I’m obsessed with the fresh smell, and unlike other dry shampoos, the featherweight texture of this one still allows me to run my fingers through my layers, and doesn’t leave a chalky residue on my dark hair.”

Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

Courtesy (2)

Dove Advanced Hair Series Oxygen Moisture Shampoo, $5; drugstore.com

“If there’s ever a worldwide shortage of this, I’m prepared to pay quadruple. But even $16 a pop would be a steal for this stuff—it adds serious body and bounce to my otherwise fine, flat hair.”

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $23; target.com

“Okay, so I’m pushing the drugstore thing here—this one is a Target exclusive—but this sleeping mask is worth bending the rules. This lightweight overnight moisturizer has the hydrating abilities of a much thicker cream.”

RELATED: The New Drugstore Brand You'll Want to Stock Up On

Jennifer Velez, Contributing Beauty Writer, InStyle.com

Courtesy (2)

Rimmel London Wonderlash Mascara, $9; drugstore.com

“I’ve been using this mascara for few weeks now and so far I’m a fan. The argan oil-infused formula is a steal compared to similar items I’ve seen on the market, and it honestly doesn’t clump or flake no matter how many layers I pile on.”

Maybelline Baby Lips Crystal, $5; ulta.com

“I love every version of Baby Lips, but this one might be my favorite. Just like the original, it keeps my lips soft and moisturized throughout the day while adding subtle flecks sparkle that I promise are neither obnoxious nor gritty.”

Samantha Faragalli, Beauty Intern, InStyle.com

Courtesy (2)

John Frieda Frizz-Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème, $6; drugstore.com

“Seriously a secret weapon, this formula has worked to combat my annoying frizzy flyaways since my middle school days. It works to create a glossy look, while perfectly maintaining my morning blowout.”

L’Oréal Paris the Super Slim by Infallible Black, $9; lorealparisusa.com

“As someone who steers clear of pencil eyeliners, this liquid formula is essential. Not only is it easy to use, its long-lasting effects keep my eyes looking bold all day long.”

Erin Stovall, Beauty Intern, InStyle

Courtesy (2)

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream, $9; maybelline.com

“This lightweight BB Cream is amazing for warmer weather! It provides the perfect amount of coverage, blurs my large pores, and protects from the sun's rays. For less than $10, who could ask for more?”

Nivea Soft Face, Body and Hand Crème, $6; drugstore.com

“I have extremely dry skin, so I love to use this Vitamin E-packed moisturizer at night. I always wake up with a silky, smooth complexion. Since you get such a large amount for the price, you'll never had to worry about using it sparingly!”

Related Video: InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Shares Her Fav Drugstore Product

RELATED: Celebrity Makeup Artist Mai Quynh Shares Her 5 Parisian Drugstore Must-Haves