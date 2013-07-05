Best Dressed of the Week: We Picked Our Five Faves, Now You Pick Yours

Celebrities looked good all over the world this week, from the Couture fashion shows in Paris to red carpet events in the States, which made the competition fierce to get into our top five Fashion A-List. Yet, we narrowed down our favorites to these five you see here: Selena Gomez (in DVF), Kristen Stewart (in Chanel), Alexa Chung (in Christopher Kane), Julianne Hough (in Georges Hobeika), and Olivia Palermo (in a white skirt with a snow leopard blouse). Now that we've told you our picks, it's your turn. Tell us who made your top five with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your five fave looks, then share your lineup with your pals on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
MORE:• The Top News From Couture Fashion Week in Paris• 5 Summer Dressing Tips from Celebrity Stylists• You're $78 Away From Olivia Palermo's Chic Look