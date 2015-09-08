The Best Downtown Shopping for New York Fashion Week

As New York Fashion Week officially leaves Lincoln Center this season, and heads downtown to Skylight Clarkson Square in SoHo and Skylight at Moynihan Station in Midtown, fashion insiders will be looking for new places to kill time in between shows, and for the sartorially minded, that means shopping. Whether you are looking to break the bank or just score a killer find to get you street-style snapped, ahead is the best downtown shopping in Manhattan.

Courtesy

Kirna Zabête

Since opening in 1999, this pop art playground (above) has been a mainstay for the chic set, thanks to its ever-changing offering of Altuzarra, Dior, and Mansur Gavriel. It's one of the few places that will rival any show-stopping set you see during the week's events.

Melet Mercantile

At this vintage shopper's dream of a space, you'll find far-flung bohemian dresses that will be yours and yours alone. It's no wonder that model Karen Elson and photographer Bruce Weber are fans.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Tiffany & Co. Soho

Audrey Hepburn may not have had breakfast at this specific outpost (above), but in this day and age she would have, considering its oh-so-modern feel. Even if you won't be purchasing diamonds that day, a trip into the blue wonder that is Tiffany's is sure to put a smile on your face.

American Two Shot

One part boutique, one part coffee shop, one part gallery, American Two Shot offers an edited mix of modern-day Timo Weiland and vintage Hakeem Olajuwon (Go Rockets!) pins. You'll find us here on any given Saturday.

Courtesy Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony

We like to think of Humberto Leon and Carol Lim's SoHo store (above) as their best, especially since it was their first. Get your fill of new designers like J.W. Anderson and Marques'Almeida.

What Goes Around Comes Around

In addition to boasting the largest selection of vintage Levi's, What Goes Around Comes Around is the place of choice to snag a Kurt Cobain T-shirt or, even, a feather and beaded Chanel bag.

Céline

Any place that considers Joan Didion as their patron saint of chic, is good in our book. We'll come for the minimalistic bags and glove shoes, but stay for criss-cross fur tops and fringed dresses.

