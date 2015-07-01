7 Ways to Beat Sweat: A Crash Course on Antiperspirant Options

Shopping for the right deodorant can be pretty hit or miss, especially with the countless variations crammed onto store shelves. Next to a reliable SPF and a beach waving spray, it's one of the most essential products guaranteed to get you through summer's heat and humidity. To take the guesswork out of the deodorant aisle, we broke down 6 of the most-popular formulas, how to tell if each one is right for you, as well as one unexpected option for more extreme cases. Read on to get a breakdown in your options for a sweat-free summer!

Solid Deodorant: Dove Advanced Care Anti-Perspirant Cool Essentials

Courtesy

This classic is an industry standard for many reasons: Stick deodorants tend to ward off sweat and odor the longest, are easy to apply, and there's a scent or formula to suit just about every need or preference out there. We recommend applying solid deodorants in light, workable layers, as they can get messy and crumble when sweat makes contact with a heavy finish. ($6; drugstore.com)

Sprayable Deodorant: Degree MotionSense Dry Spray

Courtesy

No time to wait for your deodorant to dry? Opt for an ultra-quick sprayable formula, like Degree's MotionSense version. The sheer powder dries on contact with your skin, so you can toss on your shirt and be out the door, sans streaks, within a few minutes. ($7; target.com)

Gel Deodorant: Secret Outlast

Courtesy

When cleaning white deodorant stripes off of your LBD becomes too common a routine, you'll want to swap your classic stick for a clear gel. Gel deodorants are more lightweight than the traditional solids, and leave no residue behind on your clothing or underarms. If you tend to break a serious sweat, seek out a long-wearing or clinical formula like Secret's Outlast as gels sometimes provide less-intense protection than the sticks. ($5; drugstore.com)

Roll-On Deodorant: Clinique Antiperspirant Deodorant

Courtesy

Truthfully, there isn't much difference between a gel or roll-on deodorant—both are effective at neutralizing odor and stopping sweat, but the roll-on version has a liquid formula, which is infused with alcohol to kill slightly more germs and absorb quicker than the gel-based counterparts. It ultimately depends on your preference, so those who find gel deodorants to be too heavy or sticky can opt for a roll-on like Clinique's. Alternatively, if your skin is sensitive or dry, you may want to opt for a different formula, as the alcohol could trigger a reaction. ($13; nordstrom.com)

Natural Deodorant: Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant

Courtesy

Naturally-derived deodorants like Lavanila's are a gentle, eco-friendly alternative that won't irritate sensitive skin, and can effectively stop odor if you don't mind a little sweat. These versions leave aluminum—a key sweat-blocking ingredient—out of the mix, but on the upside, you won't have to worry about giving your white shirts a yellow tint on the underarm seam, as the stain forms due to a chemical reaction between your detergent and traditional deodorant formulas. ($14; sephora.com)

Deodorant Wipes: Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes

Courtesy

While not completely practical for everyday use (you'd go through a pack in about a month), deodorant-soaked sheets like Pacifica's make for a welcome addition to your gym or overnight bag. One wipe contains a blend of odor-neutralizing ingredients, and the formula is potent enough to whisk away sweat and refresh both underarms. ($9 for a pack of 30; ulta.com)

Getty Images

Botox

It isn't just for those worry lines anymore. Though this measure should only be used in the most extreme circumstances, it's an option for those who struggle with severe underarm sweating—or hyperhidrosis to get technical—and find that the topical treatments just aren't cutting it. The botulinum interrupts the cycle of overactive sweat glands, with results lasting anywhere from 6 to 9 months. (Prices vary; botoxcosmetic.com to find a doctor in your area.)

