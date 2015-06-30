The Best Cover Song Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

We would never doubt just how great you sound when you sing Taylor Swift songs in your shower. (Seriously, everyone thinks you sound just great; especially your roommates.)

Of course, you're not the only one who can crush a cover (although, as we established, you are the best at singing). Plug in your headphones and check out these artists who've taken on Swift, Beyoncé and more of your favorites – their #15secondcovers deserve all the double-taps.

RELATED: Watch Selena Gomez Do a Flawless Impersonation of BFF Taylor Swift

@thatpineapplegirl

- Naming my kid Stacy only cuz I know I'm gonna have it going on #thegoodvoice A video posted by Emily Zeck (@thatpineapplegirl) on May 20, 2015 at 12:25pm PDT

Other artists covered: Michael Jackson, Blink-182, Sam Smith

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Ranked Highest-Paid Celebrity Couple, Reports Forbes

@dailyallie

I just felt like singing some classic britney today 🎶 #singing #cover #britneyspears A video posted by Allie Davis (@dailyallie) on Apr 8, 2015 at 2:29pm PDT

Other artists covered: Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande

RELATED: Watch Ed Sheeran Jam with The Rolling Stones on 'Beast of Burden'

@iamleroysanchez

Singing some @jasonderulo in this lovely Sunday afternoon 😁 #WantToWantMe #JasonDerulo A video posted by Leroy Sanchez Official (@iamleroysanchez) on Jun 7, 2015 at 6:38pm PDT

Other artists covered: The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Nick Jonas

READ MORE: 10 Cover Song Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram