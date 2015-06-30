The Best Cover Song Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

Jun 30, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

We would never doubt just how great you sound when you sing Taylor Swift songs in your shower. (Seriously, everyone thinks you sound just great; especially your roommates.) 

Of course, you're not the only one who can crush a cover (although, as we established, you are the best at singing). Plug in your headphones and check out these artists who've taken on Swift, Beyoncé and more of your favorites – their #15secondcovers deserve all the double-taps.

@thatpineapplegirl

- Naming my kid Stacy only cuz I know I'm gonna have it going on #thegoodvoice

A video posted by Emily Zeck (@thatpineapplegirl) on

Other artists covered: Michael Jackson, Blink-182, Sam Smith 

@dailyallie

I just felt like singing some classic britney today 🎶 #singing #cover #britneyspears

A video posted by Allie Davis (@dailyallie) on

Other artists covered: Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande

@iamleroysanchez

Singing some @jasonderulo in this lovely Sunday afternoon 😁 #WantToWantMe #JasonDerulo

A video posted by Leroy Sanchez Official (@iamleroysanchez) on

Other artists covered: The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Nick Jonas

