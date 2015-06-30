The Best Cover Song Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

This post originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit People.com.
We would never doubt just how great you sound when you sing Taylor Swift songs in your shower. (Seriously, everyone thinks you sound just great; especially your roommates.)
Of course, you're not the only one who can crush a cover (although, as we established, you are the best at singing). Plug in your headphones and check out these artists who've taken on Swift, Beyoncé and more of your favorites – their #15secondcovers deserve all the double-taps.
Other artists covered: Michael Jackson, Blink-182, Sam Smith
Other artists covered: Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande
Other artists covered: The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Nick Jonas
