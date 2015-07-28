5 Contouring Sticks That Make Sculpting a Cinch

Intense makeup tutorials and layers of foundation, concealer, and highlighter make contouring seem like a major cosmetic challenge, but you don't need a massive makeup kit to add some definition to your face as long as you've got a contour stick handy. These products make it easy to sculpt your cheekbones on the go, so you'll look effortlessly defined.

Tarte The Sculptor Contouring Face Slenderizer

For perfectly chiseled cheekbones, Tarte's Sculptor is a dual-action tool that both highlights and contours, thanks to its light shimmer. ($24; sephora.com)

Sonia Kashuk Chic Defining Contour Stick

Ingredients like pistachio butter and African walnut seed oil make this affordable product super skin-soothing with its smooth application. ($11; target.com)

Nyx Cosmetics Wonder Stick

A dual-ended highlight and contour stick is the right tool for achieving a subtle strobing effect without too much effort. ($12; ulta.com)

RELATED: Master the Art of Strobing: The New Highlighting Technique You Need to Try

Amazing Cosmetics Perfection Stick Cover and Contour On the Go

With four shades available, Amazing Cosmetics Perfection Stick can be used to conceal, highlight, and contour. Swipe it on for opaque coverage that can be blended to sculpted perfection. ($23; sephora.com)

Nudestix Sculpting Pencil

Tote this "no-makeup makeup" was everywhere—just select a neutral shade from the range darker than your skin tone, draw, smudge, and go. ($24; beautylish.com)

PHOTOS: InStyle Beauty Best Buys: Highlighters We Love