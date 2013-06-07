Best Collaboration Ever? Sarah Jessica Parker and Manolo Blahnik President to Launch Fashion Line

With the 15th anniversary of Sex and the City rolling around, Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion legacy continues! After Sarah Jessica Parker spent a lot of time shopping for Manolos as Carrie in Sex and the City, she's now taking her expertise to the design side. The star announced yesterday that she's teaming up with Manolo Blahnik’s President George Malkemus to design a range of footwear, handbags, and trench coats that will be sold exclusively at Nordstrom starting next spring, with prices ranging from the $200s to $300s. “I have to know that we’re producing shoes I’m going to wear,” she told WWD. “I’m not going to try and sell someone shoes that aren’t going to be good enough for me to wear myself.” Parker is known for taking major fashion risks on and off screen, so if her personal style is any indicator, we're hoping to see pieces in bold colors and even bolder prints. Stay tuned for more previews as the date approaches.

