From the Grand Prix to Backyard Celebrations, See How the Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

A long weekend calls for plenty of celebration, and that's exactly what the stars did. From the Grand Prix in Monaco to Memorial Day fun stateside, celebrities from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Reese Witherspoon and Sofía Vergara spent the three-day weekend having lots of fun, and they've got the photos to prove it. "Taking my Memorial Day very seriously," Witherspoon captioned the above shot of herself relaxing in style. But they weren't the only ones enjoying some extra time off. See all of our favorite Instagrams from the weekend below.

Gisele Bündchen:

❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) on

Blake Lively:

Jessica Seinfeld: 

Gigi Hadid:

We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ. #TEAMLH

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

David Beckham:

Always a pleasure to meet people that serve their country in the way these guys do...

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Nina Dobrev:

#NBD @MarcoAndretti

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Sofía Vergara:

Finally a pool day!! Happy Memorial day weekend!!!❤️❤️❤️🌞🌞

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Channing Tatum:

Karlie Kloss:

