Celebrity Food Blogs We Really Follow

Everyone loves a side-hustle, especially celebs. Read on to find out which celebrity food blogs have found a place in our weekly reads.

Lauren's recipes and tips (pictured at the top of this post) are a big help for the bored chef. If you've fallen into a food rut, try a few of LC's recipes and work them into your regular routine. You're going to find a new favorite (or five), we promise.

TRISHAYEARWOOD.COM

Trisha! While southern cookin' might not be for the everyday, you'll be sincerely glad you read this blog the next time you're hosting a large group of guests. Sausage cheddar biscuits, anyone?

THELODOWN.COM

File this under actually useful. Lo and team provide food tips you really didn't know (but totally should) on The LoDown. Expect recipes tailored to specific dietary and health needs, and even a fun focus on cocktails from time to time.

