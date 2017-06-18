See What Your Favorite Celebs Posted for Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and that means your social media feeds are about to be flooded with heartfelt sentiments as friends, family, and your favorite celebs pay homage to their dear old dads. Some might keep it short and sweet, while others pen long messages, but you can bet all the posts will give you the warm and fuzzies.

VIDEO: David Beckham Clowns Around with Son Brooklyn

 

When it comes to today's biggest stars, some are pretty open about their family lives—like Victoria and David Beckham and their four kids. However, there are also celebrities who keep their families out of the spotlight, only sharing sweet details on special occasions. For Father's Day, we get to see messages from both camps—here are some of the best celebrity Father's Day posts of 2017, including ones from Dolly Parton, Amy Schumer, Michelle Obama, and more!

The Rock

My #1. Had the BEST Father's Day having my first daughter @simonegjohnson come to set to hang w/ me while I worked. She gave me a Father's Day card and wrote something far more inspiring than I'm sure she expected it to be. *I'm so proud to call you my dad. I admire how hard you work and are always so kind to everyone. It truly motivates me and I love you so so much. The thing that got me the most was the realization that of all the things I do that could influence my kid, she's motivated by hard work and kindness. Not fame, not money or flashy things to buy, but hard work and kindness. I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now;) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world.. hard work and kindness. She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree. My#1 #BestFathersDay #ProudSilverback #HardWorkAndKindness 🤙🏾🦍

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The Beckhams

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Happy Father's Day. Your the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you ❤

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world❤️❤️ thank you for always being there for me❤️

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

Dolly Parton

Chrissy Teigen

Michelle Obama

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Ashley Benson

To the one Ive always looked up to ❤️ happy Father's Day dad. Love you

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

Hailey Baldwin

he's the best dad anyone could get stuck with. Happy Fathers Day @stephenbaldwin7 💕

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

The Royal Family

Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Goldie Hawn

Happy Father's Day to the best Pa ever! And all the rest Of our dads! #cherishthem

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on

Amy Schumer

Happy Father's Day to this morally bankrupt degenerate who I can't help but love so much.

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Boomer Phelps

Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

Heidi Klum

I love you Papa ❤️ #happyfathersday

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Kelly Rowland

Emily Ratajkowski

Catherine Zeta-Jones

You are the sunshine of my life Daddy!!! I love you. Happy Daddy's Day❤️ #FathersDay

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there!

