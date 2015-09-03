The Five Best Breakovers of Summer

Aside from Miley's wild VMA outfits, the summer of 2015 will likely be remembered as the three-month span when practically every couple in Hollywood called it quits. From Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck to Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, it seemed like almost every week one of our favorite duos was citing irreconcilable differences. And while there is no real silver lining here, we're all about when stars re-emerge from a breakup looking better than ever. Because really, what takes your mind off of heartbreak faster than a fresh start?

Miranda Lambert (above)

After announcing her divorce to country singer Blake Shelton in July, Miranda Lambert took her sandy blonde hair up a few notches to platinum. "What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder," grammed Lambert when she debuted her new look on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtneykardash/Instagram

She might still be upset about parting ways with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, but Kourtney Kardashian has never looked better. Post-split, the reality star has been working out on the regular, 'gramming pictures from her "sister workout sesh" with Kim and Khloé and the occasional bikini selfie to show off the impressive results (below).

Kardashian ended things with Scott Disick—her long-time boyfriend and father of her three children—for good this past summer and hasn’t looked back. Since losing the dead weight, Kardashian has been working out regularly and showing off her toned post-breakup bod with the occasional bikini selfie, and posing nude in a photo series called Metallic Life. We totally don’t blame her for flaunting her impressive results! kourtneykardash/Instagram

RELATED: Is Kourtney Kardashian The Best-Dressed Kardashian? 9 Reasons Why This InStyle Editor Thinks So

Charlize Theron

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When Charlize Theron was with Sean Penn, we often saw her in minimalist black-and-white looks. Flash forward to her first red-carpet appearance after their June break up and you'll see the difference. The Oscar winner pulled a style 180, choosing a colorful Dior silk top and flirty pleated skirt. Theron also adopted a daughter named August the month after calling it quits with Penn.

Perrie Edwards

Edwards didn’t let her breaking off her engagement with Zayn Malik get her down. Instead, Edwards put down her flat iron and embraced her natural, beautiful curls, which she complemented with big lashes and a classic matte red lip for an extra dose of glamour. perrieeele/Instagram

Two weeks after the Little Mix singer and Zayn Malik broke it off she 'grammed a selfie with new crop of bouncy ringlets. "Haven't had curly hair in a while," she said. As for Malik? He also seemed to be ready for a hair update, showing up around the same time with newly-dyed gray hair at a party in West Hollywood.

Miss Piggy

MissPiggy/Twitter

The most devastating breakup of all? Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. After 40 years together, the two announced their split at ABC's summer press tour. Four days later, Miss Piggy tweeted a selfie with a brand new set of blonde bangs. She later tweeted, "The single life is perfect. You get a tidal wave of sympathy after the break up, and no one can judge how much ice cream you eat! Perks!"

PHOTOS: See The Most Aww-Inspiring Celeb Couples on Instagram