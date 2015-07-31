The 6 Most Stylish Camp Movies of All Time

Ahh, camp. Those of us whose childhood summers were synonymous with hiking, s'mores, and an inordinate supply of playing cards can attest to the fact that, next to the first day of school, it was the place to see and be seen—like Fashion Week, but where French braids and lanyards ruled. Just think of the newly embraced classics that had their shining moment on camp grounds: tie-front shirts, Sambas, bandanas—the list really does go on and on. In honor of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp hitting Netflix (today!), and the inauguration of camp season, scroll through our list of campers who took the dress code to a whole new level.

Little Darlings

Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

In a true coming of age story, two teens (played by Tatum O'Neal and Kristy McNichol) from different sides of town duke it out to see who can be the first one to lose their virginity. They may look sweet here, but you can only imagine the racy bikinis they eventually slip into on the road to doing the deed. Suffice it to say, the term "little darlings" is used sarcastically.

Troop Beverly Hills

Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Shelley Long takes the proverbial cake as Phyllis, an impossibly stylish Beverly Hills housewife who's in the process of sorting through a divorce when she decides to channel her energy into leading her daughter's Wilderness Girl troop—at a hotel in Beverly Hills. The assortment of neurotic 'tweens subsequently earn badges based on essential camp tasks, like evaluating Cartier rings.

Dirty Dancing

Artisan Entertainment/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

It may not be a traditional summer camp, but we'd be remiss if we didn't include Baby and Johnny's head-turning romance at Kellerman's resort in the Catskills. While her blush pink dress from the final dance seen was definitely a stand-out, so was her array of high-waisted jorts and crop tops she used to practice.

Moonrise Kingdom

©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

In classic Wes Anderson fashion, this story about a young boy and girl who fall in love and flee their small New England town includes nostalgia-tinged outifts, from full-fledged Boy Scout uniforms to shirtdresses, knee-high socks, and brogues.

The Parent Trap

Courtesy Everett Collection

While we're well aware of the 1961 original, it's the remake with Lindsay Lohan starring as both Hallie Parker and Annie James that boasted the majority of the fashion highlights. There were matching skirt-suits, jean jackets, heart-shaped lockets, and preppy button-downs, and we enjoyed every minute of it—with Oreos and peanut butter, natch.

Meatballs

© Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Bill Murray arguably at his sartorial best in a Hawaiian shirt. Enough said.

