Best Buy Gets Fashion-Savvy With Exclusive Kate Spade Tech Accessories

Big-box retailer Best Buy is giving its tech accessories a very fashionable facelift—the megastore has struck a partnership with select brands to deliver exclusive, quality designer-level products to the masses. The first to launch? Kate Spade New York.

As of today, select Best Buy stores and bestbuy.com will carry more than 50 Kate Spade New York goods, including phone cases, tablet covers, laptop sleeves, and portable power chargers. Each is given the classic Kate Spade treatment, naturally, from signature polka dots to playful stripes to bold solid colors.

"People are looking for more ways to accessorize their technology, and bringing global fashion icons like Kate Spade New York to our stores addresses that need," says Mary Ortizcazarin, vice president of accessories at Best Buy. "As the leader in consumer electronics, we’re part of a new era where technology and fashion intersect, and we're well-positioned to bring consumers high-quality, stylish tech accessories at affordable price points from a curated collection of top designers and brands."

More Kate Spade New York designs are expected to hit stores next month, and Best Buy will be rolling out more tech accessories from the next designer over the following weeks (so stay tuned). In the meantime, give your phone (or tablet, or laptop) a makeover with Best Buy's new Kate Spade New York tech accessories, priced between $40 and $100, available at bestbuy.com.

