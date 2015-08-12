7 Bras to Work with Every Item in Your Wardrobe

Let's face it: bra shopping can be confusing. Between with the hundreds of different brands and different styles, finding your favorite fit is a science. Thus, we spoke to Journelle's Claire Chambers about the seven bras every woman should own, no matter the occasion.

T-Shirt Bra

This is smooth enough for the sheerest silk blouse. Buy it in a skin tone for maximum blending, or black for an edgier look.

Triumph, $50; journelle.com.

Strapless Bra

Today's best-sellers feature removable straps and multi-way positioning to provide solutions for the trickiest dresses.

Simone Perele, $82; journelle.com.

Everyday Smooth Lace

Most women worry that lace isn't for everyday, but the right fit and modern smooth laces make these bras just as wearable as a (boring!) T-shirt bra.

Eberjery, $56; journelle.com.

Padded Plunge

This is great under deep plunging necklines. It is the modern equivalent of a push-up.

Natori, $68; journelle.com.

Lacy Demi

This is your version of a three-piece suit (pair with matching suspenders and undies). Every woman should have a power lingerie set for special occasions—date night, etc.

Chantelle, $110; journelle.com.

Racerback

A racerback combines a smooth shape and great plunge (hello cleavage) with a pretty back that looks great peeking out under a summer tank.

Montelle, $44; journelle.com.

Wireless

They're not just for A and B cups—wireless bras are surprisingly versatile and are perfect for lazy Saturday mornings or running errands around the neighborhood when comfort is key.

Fortnight, $98; journelle.com.

