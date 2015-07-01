The Best Boozy Popsicle Recipes

The humidity’s rising and you don’t have access to a pool. Typically, we’d just bust out a nice big bottle of chilled rosé and call it a day.

Or ... a fancy-schmancy (and so darn easy) recipe for boozy popsicles. Here, a few of our favorites.

RELATED: Sparkling Rose Jell-O

Roasted Strawberry Red Wine Popsicles (pictured above)

Sweet wine + strawberries = our happy place.

Get the recipe here.

RELATED: 8 Cocktails You Can Drink Out of Fruits

French 75 Popsicles

Reclaiming Provincial

The ladylike way to savor your gin.

Get the recipe here.

RELATED: The Ultimate Summer Cocktail Guide

Iced Tea Sangria Pops

Kirbie's Cravings

You guys. It’s sangria. On a stick. Get involved.

Get the recipe here.

READ MORE: 10 Boozy Popsicle Recipes