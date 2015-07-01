The Best Boozy Popsicle Recipes

Pastry Affair
The humidity’s rising and you don’t have access to a pool. Typically, we’d just bust out a nice big bottle of chilled rosé and call it a day.
Or ... a fancy-schmancy (and so darn easy) recipe for boozy popsicles. Here, a few of our favorites.
Roasted Strawberry Red Wine Popsicles (pictured above)
Sweet wine + strawberries = our happy place.
French 75 Popsicles
Reclaiming Provincial
The ladylike way to savor your gin.
Iced Tea Sangria Pops
Kirbie's Cravings
You guys. It’s sangria. On a stick. Get involved.