Should You Be Using a Body Serum?

Who says your skin care routine has to end below your neck? When your tried-and-true body butter just doesn't seem to be cutting it, you may want to reach for a more concentrated body serum to address your needs. Similar to the serums you use on your face, body-centric formulas contain a potent blend of active ingredients that help to firm and tone, while providing much-needed hydration to drier areas that don't quite get enough love. If you find creams and lotions to be too heavy on your skin, a body serum is a lighter-weight alternative for the summer months, as it is immediately absorbed and dries without a greasy film.

So, which formula is right for you? It all depends on the issues you want to tackle. For those who accidentally skimped on their moisturizing routine over the winter (hey...no judgement!), you'll want to pick up the Boots No. 7 Protect & Perfect Intense Body Serum ($23; ulta.com), which acts as a tall drink of water for dry skin, and within 4 weeks, will improve elasticity and encourage a younger-looking appearance all over. It won't replace the work you do at your spin class, but Tracie Martyn's Rescuplting Serum ($98; net-a-porter.com) can help to give skin a more toned appearance, while reducing cellulite and stretch marks. Sunday Riley Juno Serum ($105; nordstrom.com) is the perfect after-sun treatment for those of us with a penchant for sporting a tan, as it can reverse some of the damaging effects of UV rays. Lina Hanson's Global Body Serum ($63; spiritbeautylounge.com) comes out on top in the best all-around category. Aside from the addicting scent, the all-natural ingredients are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types.

