These Body-Firming Products Will Get You Ready for Bikini Season Right Now

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, which means bikini season is right around the corner. Missed a workout (or three)? Don’t beat yourself up—these body-firming beauty products are a lazy girl’s dream.

While we wouldn’t suggest cancelling your gym membership altogether, these wonder creams will help tone, hydrate, and disguise imperfections, so you can hit the beach with confidence. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites!

Above: When it comes to diminishing unwanted dimples, look for a formula infused with caffeine—it draws out excess moisture to visibly tighten and tone skin. One option we love is The Body Shop’s Spa Fit Firming & Toning Gel-Cream Massager ($30; thebodyshop-usa.com), which has a citrusy scent and a cooling sensation that’s perfect for summer.

RELATED: Want Smooth Legs? Don't Commit These Shaving Faux Pas

Courtesy

Dr. Brandt’s Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream ($59; sephora.com) is also packed with the miracle ingredient, and comes with rollerball applicator so you can easily massage onto problem areas like the hips, thighs, and tush.

Courtesy

With a nourishing shea butter, olive, and macadamia, Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion ($37; sephora.com) will smooth out stubborn imperfections on the arms, legs, and everywhere in between. Plus, hints of the brand’s Amazing Grace fragrance will keep you smelling fresh, even if you skip perfume.

RELATED: 5 Easy Ways to Lighten Up a Scar

Courtesy

If you’re in need of a multitasker, Perfekt’s Matte Body Perfection Gel ($48; ulta.com) won’t disappoint. The tinted formula blurs the appearance of everything from stretch marks to black and blues, while tiny hyaluronic spheres offer hydration and a smooth, supple look.

Courtesy

While you shouldn’t completely ditch your crunches, Rodial’s Super Fit Tummy Tuck ($82; nordstrom) claims to create a tighter-looking stomach in just two weeks. The innovative formula combines wheat protein and collagen boosters to break down fatty cells and improve elasticity.

Courtesy

Concerned about a drooping bust line? Yes, there’s a cream for that. If you don’t mind the splurge, Sisley Paris’s Intensive Bust Compound ($275; nordstrom.com) promises to perk up your assets in less than a month. Rich in botanical extracts, including ivy and red vine, the formula will also work its magic on your chest, neck, and inner arms.

PHOTOS: Best Beauty Buys 2015: Shop the Best Products for Skin