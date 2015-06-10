The Perfect Shoes for Every Outfit? Timeless Black Heels & Flats, of Course

Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 10, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

A woman can never have too many shoes, right? Some may beg to differ, but the phrase undoubtedly rings true when it comes to black shoes. This key player in your wardrobe can be worn every season, every time of day, and easily matches most outfits—meaning, of course, that this is a purchase where a higher cost-per-wear is justifiable. So what do you need in your black-shoe wardrobe? A sexy sandal (like the Stuart Weitzman pair above, $398, shopbop.com), a classic pump, a block heel sandal, a sneaker, a cool flat sandal, a party shoe, a pointy-toe flat, and few other must-have basics. Read on to shop!

Classic Black Shoes

