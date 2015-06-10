The Perfect Shoes for Every Outfit? Timeless Black Heels & Flats, of Course

Courtesy
A woman can never have too many shoes, right? Some may beg to differ, but the phrase undoubtedly rings true when it comes to black shoes. This key player in your wardrobe can be worn every season, every time of day, and easily matches most outfits—meaning, of course, that this is a purchase where a higher cost-per-wear is justifiable. So what do you need in your black-shoe wardrobe? A sexy sandal (like the Stuart Weitzman pair above, $398, shopbop.com), a classic pump, a block heel sandal, a sneaker, a cool flat sandal, a party shoe, a pointy-toe flat, and few other must-have basics. Read on to shop!
Classic Black Shoes
Schutz $190 SHOP IT
Zara $60 SHOP IT
Vince $295 SHOP IT
Theory $495 SHOP IT
Mod Cloth $40 SHOP IT
Ancient Greek Sandals $225 SHOP IT
Joie $285 SHOP IT
Nicholas Kirkwood $450 SHOP IT
Manolo Blahnik $595 SHOP IT
Zara $90 SHOP IT