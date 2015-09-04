The Best Birthday Gifts of All Time: A New Watch For Everyone in Your Life

When it comes to birthday gifting, there isn’t a more classic approach than the art of watch giving. Whether you’re in the market for your boyfriend or your bestie, a new watch is a meaningful token that transcends all seasons and trends, not to mention a constant reminder to get out the door (to meet up with you, no less). To make sure time is always on your side, we teamed up with the wristwatch experts at Baume & Mercier to seek out some wrist-worthy inspirations for every birthday on your list.

FOR THE BEST FRIEND

What pairs perfectly with bubbly drinks and sparkly accents? A gorgeous double-wrapped leather watch, of course. Score some major BFF points with this chic Hampton.

FOR THE BROTHER

Your days of child play (or torture) may be over, but he’ll always be your brother. Whether he’s the more polished type or prefers the more laid-back vibe, nothing shows you care more than the Classima watch with a brown leather strap.

FOR THE MOTHER

There’s no one who deserves to be spoiled more than mom, so upgrade her wrist with a diamond-clad Promesse and you’ll always be the favorite. Add extra sparkle by engraving the back of the watch with a sweet message.

FOR THE BOYFRIEND

Give a new meaning to the term arm candy with the sleek, sexy Clifton moonphase. Whether he’s in the office or at the gym, it’s a surefire way to know that he’ll always be thinking of you.