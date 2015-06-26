Hitting an Outdoor Festival? 4 Products That Will Keep You Looking (& Smelling) Great 

In our minds, festival season is the unofficial fifth season of the calendar year. Massive outdoor events can be epically fun, filled with historical musical performances and trend-setting styles. They can also be rough, fraught with exhausting days in the sun, dirty fields, and lots of sweat. With this in mind, we pulled together a slew of products to try out over the course of three long, 90-degree festival days. Below, those that passed the test and kept us feeling fresh and looking great.

Antiperspirant Wipes

Music festivals often involve spending long days among large groups of sweaty concert-goers, and that means calling in the big guns, or in this case, Dermadoctor Med e Tate antiperspirant wipes ($48, sephora.com). These individually-wrapped cloths are as convenient as they are powerful. A quick swipe on areas prone to perspiration delivered an insanely dry (but not dried-out) feeling that lasted at least three hours in heavy-sweat conditions. Stow a few in your cross-body and stay dry into the night.

Setting Spray with SPF

One of the cardinal rules of sunscreen is that reapplication is necessary to stay sheilded from skin-damaging UV rays. So, even if you’re already practicing sun safety with a face full of SPF-infused makeup, that protection goes null after a few hours. Enter Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist ($28, supergoop.com). The refreshing spray doubles as an SPF 50 sunscreen and a mattefying makeup setting spray, so a few spritzes on my face every couple hours kept me pretty and protected all day.

Powder Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is a beauty blessing as far as I’m concerned, but most music festival venues won’t allow even travel sizes of the aerosol containers my typical brands employ. So finding a quality powder alternative was key. Lush No Drought Dry Shampoo ($14, lushusa.com) not only kept my hair grease-free and volumized, the grapefruit and lime oils wafted a refreshing hint of fragrance in what was a sweaty and smoky setting.

Bright Lipstick

Full face makeup and smoky eyes look out of place in the natural environment of a festival. So I abandoned any heavy application in favor of a bright pop of color on my lips. I was happy to discover that my longtime favorite, Nars Satin Lip Pencil in Yu ($26, narscosmetics.com), not only provided the brightness I desired, but also the hydration and staying power I needed.

