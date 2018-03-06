This Vintage Makeup Trend Is Back, and Your Mom Will Be Psyched

Fashion week has landed in Paris, which means your Instagram feed will still be packed with impeccable street style and designer collection debuts for another few days. It also means you'll have no shortage of hair and makeup inspiration, and you can get a start on being the first to wear the hottest beauty trends for Fall 2018.

From pops of bright eyeliner underneath '60s-inspired sunnies to blue lipstick at Maison Margiela, you won't be limited to the season's usual devotion to chrome eyeshadow and vampy lipstick. In fact, '80s shapes and colors are making a full comeback, and your mom's about to get majorly reminiscent.

But based on the shows in Paris (as well as in Milan, London, and New York), you can be sure one trend isn't going anywhere—full, natural eyebrows. Put down the tweezers and keep scrolling to check out some of the most-talked-about beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows.

