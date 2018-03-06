This Vintage Makeup Trend Is Back, and Your Mom Will Be Psyched

Vincent Lappartient for Christian Dior Parfums
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 06, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Fashion week has landed in Paris, which means your Instagram feed will still be packed with impeccable street style and designer collection debuts for another few days. It also means you'll have no shortage of hair and makeup inspiration, and you can get a start on being the first to wear the hottest beauty trends for Fall 2018.

From pops of bright eyeliner underneath '60s-inspired sunnies to blue lipstick at Maison Margiela, you won't be limited to the season's usual devotion to chrome eyeshadow and vampy lipstick. In fact, '80s shapes and colors are making a full comeback, and your mom's about to get majorly reminiscent. 

But based on the shows in Paris (as well as in Milan, London, and New York), you can be sure one trend isn't going anywhere—full, natural eyebrows. Put down the tweezers and keep scrolling to check out some of the most-talked-about beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows.

1 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lanvin

THE LOOK: Models' makeup was left natural and subtle, with focus on full, brushed up brows. Their hair was either worn in its natural texture and down, or pulled back into effortless low ponytails. 

2 of 22 ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

JOUR/NE

THE LOOK: It's the rebirth of blue eyeshadow. While models wore their hair in multiple hairstyles, the unifying factor was the pastel shadow shades across their lids and blended up to their brow bones. 

3 of 22 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Maison Margiela

THE LOOK: Most models wore their hair in a wet-looking style with lots of texture and minimal makeup, while select models debuted the hairstyle with neon lipstick in alternative colors, like bright green and blue. 

4 of 22 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Jacquemus

THE LOOK: Smudged shadow around the eye and bare lips.

5 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Saint Laurent

THE LOOK: Full, brushed-up brows and low ponytails with side parts and texture.

6 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dior

THE LOOK: It was all about the '60s at Dior's Fall 2018 runway show. Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup paired the models' luminous skin with a pop of color—neon eyeliner placed on the top abd bottom that matched the sunnies they debuted on the runway. 

7 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Paco Rabanne

THE LOOK: Black eyeliner was drawn in a tightline on the outer corners of models' eyes. Their hair was air-dried and windswept. 

8 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Balmain

THE LOOK: Balmain's Army wore their hair in extreme side parts with piece-y texture. Makeup was kept simple with a soft pink flush added to the apples of models' cheeks. 

9 of 22 Peter White/Getty Images

Pascal Millet

THE LOOK: Pink eyeshadow can look intimidating in the pot, but wearing a sheer wash of the shade on your entire lid like the models did at Pascal Millet's show is an easy way to try the trend. Hair was parted down the center and tightly pulled back with stray strands left out along the models' hairlines. 

10 of 22 Getty Images

Givenchy

THE LOOK: Side-parts with the front section of hair sweeping half-way over the models' foreheads. Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau created feathered, 1980s layers. For makeup, models wore a natural flush and fluttery eyelashes. 

11 of 22 927218256

Akris

THE LOOK: Gold foil was placed above models' eyelids, while their bottom lash lines were traced with black eyeliner.

12 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli

THE LOOK: Models debuted simple hairstyles in their hair's natural texture, and those with longer hair wore center parts. For makeup, it was a barely-there approach, though a few models waltzed down the runway with their faces completely covered in glitter.

13 of 22 Peter White/Getty Images

Valentino

THE LOOK: Hair was swept back into low, center-parted ponytails. "I’ve cut soft pieces around the face for a little romance, a little disheveled, especially around the ears that gives femininity to the ponytail and makes it less severe," said Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau. A glossy lip and lengthened lashes completed the beauty moment.

14 of 22 Richard Bord/Getty Images

John Galliano

THE LOOK: Models' subtle waves were tucked into long strands of pearls.

15 of 22 Getty Images

Thom Browne

THE LOOK: Hair was slicked down with a gold metallic paint, while the same color was placed near the inner corners of models' eyes. Other models' hair was lifted in a sculpture-like shape reminiscent of Marie Antoinette.

16 of 22 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Sonia Rykiel

THE LOOK: Crimped strands with lots of volume and body, and black-rimmed eyes.

17 of 22 Peter White/Getty Images

Altuzarra

THE LOOK: Pulled back hair and and a pop of green eyeliner along the models' lower lash lines.

18 of 22 Getty Images

Elie Saab

THE LOOK: Models' hair was pulled back with an airy texture, while under-liner showed up once again—this time, a pop of blue.

19 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miu Miu

THE LOOK: If the Miu Miu runway is any indication, the '50s are going to inspire your fall beauty looks. The models' hair was whipped into retro bouffants and complemented with smudgy winged eyeliner. 

20 of 22 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Alexander McQueen

THE LOOK: Hairstylist Guido Palau styled the models' hair in braids. An equally bold matte red lip rounded out the beauty look. 

21 of 22 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Chanel

THE LOOK: Leave it to Chanel to make the messy topknot you wear to the gym incredibly chic. Makeup Artist Tom Pecheux paired hairstylist Sam McKnight's updos with a shimmery, warm bronze shadow swept across the models' eyelids. He also used it as a highlight by draping the shade from the temples down to the cheekbones. 

22 of 22 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Louis Vuitton 

THE LOOK: Once you finally master the a cat eye, the next step is trying the graphic racing stripes makeup artist Pat McGrath drew on models' eyes at Louis Vuitton. As for hair, the models' natural textures were left as-is. 

