Deep Side Parts Are Spring's Biggest Hair Trend, According to Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week never fails to deliver showstopping beauty looks, and the Spring 2020 shows are no different. A few of this season's must-see hair and makeup moments include Valentino's gold, crystallized graphic eyes by Pat McGrath and the colorful feather-accented hair Sam McKnight created for Dries Van Noten.

While these dreamy beauty looks are great hair and makeup inspiration to add to your Pinterest board or Instagram Saved Collections, they're not exactly realistic everyday looks. However, there's one standout trend from PFW's Spring 2020 shows you can actually try: The deep side part.

If this season's runway hairstyles are any indication of the future, you won't be parting your hair down the center come spring. A handful of shows featured looks where the model's hair was parted off to the side. Loewe's slick low ponytails with clean off-center parts by Guido Palau and Balmain's deep parts and waves are just a few examples of how to wear the trend.

Keep scrolling to see all of the deep side parts from PFW, along with the other must-see hair and makeup looks from the Spring 2020 runways.

