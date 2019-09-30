Deep Side Parts Are Spring's Biggest Hair Trend, According to Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week never fails to deliver showstopping beauty looks, and the Spring 2020 shows are no different. A few of this season's must-see hair and makeup moments include Valentino's gold, crystallized graphic eyes by Pat McGrath and the colorful feather-accented hair Sam McKnight created for Dries Van Noten.
While these dreamy beauty looks are great hair and makeup inspiration to add to your Pinterest board or Instagram Saved Collections, they're not exactly realistic everyday looks. However, there's one standout trend from PFW's Spring 2020 shows you can actually try: The deep side part.
If this season's runway hairstyles are any indication of the future, you won't be parting your hair down the center come spring. A handful of shows featured looks where the model's hair was parted off to the side. Loewe's slick low ponytails with clean off-center parts by Guido Palau and Balmain's deep parts and waves are just a few examples of how to wear the trend.
Keep scrolling to see all of the deep side parts from PFW, along with the other must-see hair and makeup looks from the Spring 2020 runways.
VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde at London Fashion Week
Balmain
THE LOOK: Watercolor eyes with a Kylie Cosmetics twist. This eyeshadow look featured shades from the Kyshadow Palette that Jenner created in collaboration with Balmain. Deep side-parts completed the look.
KEY PRODUCTS: Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Kyshadow Palette.
Chloe
THE LOOK: Another runway, another effortless beauty look. Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palao's wind-swept waves were paired with oxblood-stained lips.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Shine Flash 02 Shine Spray.
Christian Dior
THE LOOK: Subtle cat-flick eyeliner and Dutch braids done the French way. Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau created soft plaits along the hairline. Models with textured hair had their hair braided back into individual styles.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Powder Grip 03.
Dries Van Noten
THE LOOK: Dries Van Noten teamed up with Christian Lacroix for a collection and the result is a stunning mix of jewel tones and floral prints. Feather accents were added to the hair by Sam McKnight, and Peter Philips tied in the show's color palette by painting stripes of gold, black, and white across the model's eyes. Some even wore gold metallic lips.
Loewe
THE LOOK: Super sleek ponytails and deep side parts. Redken Creative Director Guido Palau used strong-hold hairspray to hold the look in place. The model's faces were left bare except for a touch of lip balm.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Triple Pure 32 Hairsrpay.
Paco Rabanne
THE LOOK: Paco Rabanne was one of the many runways to feature deep side parts and air-dried hair.
Maison Margiela
THE LOOK: While the model's faces were left bare, except for a strong brow and some mascara, Pat McGrath gave some of them bleached brows and swipes of statement-making turquoise eyeshadow.
Saint Laurent
THE LOOK: Saint Laurent's hair and makeup look is one you can actually do yourself. The hair was parted to the side and tucked behind the ears, while make was kept minimal, save for some highlighter.
Off White
THE LOOK: Running with the show's intergalactic theme, mini constellations of glitter were applied to the inner corners of the eyes and bridge of the nose. The hair was parted down the center and tucked behind the ears.
Courreges
THE LOOK: Black lips aren't just for fall. Case in point: Courrages' models wore glossy raven lipstick.
Celine
THE LOOK: Celine's beauty look incorporated two '70s-inspired tends: Kohl-rimmed eyes and all lengths of shaggy haircuts.
Each x Other
THE LOOK: Clumpy lashes, but make it fashion. Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo turned one of your biggest mascara struggles into a fashion week beauty trend. Each x Other's show also featured shags, the style that will replace the bob as 2020's most popular haircut.
Valentino
THE LOOK: Decadent gold crystal eyes by Pat McGrath and dreamy undone hair by Redken Global Creative Director Gudio Palau.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Extreme Play It Safe Heat Protection and Damage Repair Treatment.
Altuzarra
THE LOOK: Altuzarra is proof that colorful eyeliner can be subtle. Precise flicks were added along black winged-out eyeliner. The hair was slicked-back to keep the eye makeup in focus.
Givenchy
THE LOOK: Effortless was the theme of Givenchy's beauty look. No-makeup makeup was complimented by blown-out hair created by Redken Creative Director Guido Palau.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Triple Pure 32 Hairspray.
Balenciaga
THE LOOK: Balenciaga took its beauty look to the extreme. Hair was severely slicked-back and models wore prosthetic cheekbones and lips.