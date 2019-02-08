Sure, you'll get a glimpse of all the handbags and shoes everyone will have in their shopping carts come fall during New York Fashion Week, but it's also your sneak peek into the next big beauty trends, or, in other words, the lipstick color all your friends will be wearing.

So what can you expect? As per usual, Fall 2019 will bring its fair share of smoky eyes, but thankfully, thanks to Tom Ford, with a more lifelike, slightly smudged appearance. At Ulla Johnson, some models walked down the runway wearing undone braids (perfect for keeping your hair out of your face), while Tadashi Shoji embraced the classic nature of a satin red lip.

Trust, there's a ton of other moments worth your attention, so keep scrolling to check out some of the top beauty trends from NYFW's Fall 2019 runway shows.

