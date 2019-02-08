The Top Beauty Trends from NYFW's Fall 2019 Runway Shows
Sure, you'll get a glimpse of all the handbags and shoes everyone will have in their shopping carts come fall during New York Fashion Week, but it's also your sneak peek into the next big beauty trends, or, in other words, the lipstick color all your friends will be wearing.
So what can you expect? As per usual, Fall 2019 will bring its fair share of smoky eyes, but thankfully, thanks to Tom Ford, with a more lifelike, slightly smudged appearance. At Ulla Johnson, some models walked down the runway wearing undone braids (perfect for keeping your hair out of your face), while Tadashi Shoji embraced the classic nature of a satin red lip.
Trust, there's a ton of other moments worth your attention, so keep scrolling to check out some of the top beauty trends from NYFW's Fall 2019 runway shows.
Tadashi Shoji
THE LOOK: Models' hair was swept back into romantic half-up, half-down hairstyles, while a classic crimson red lipstick shade highlighted their glowing skin.
Noon by Noor
THE LOOK: Smudged and haloed smoky eyes with a simplistic half-up, half-down hairstyle. Face-framing strands were pulled back and secured with a chic knot.
Tom Ford
THE LOOK: Illuminated skin and "powerful" eyes created with a mix of Tom Ford eyeshadows in Eye Color Quad in 03 Nude Dip for fair skin tones and Eye Color Quad in 03 Nude Dip with 13 Orchid Haze for darker skin tones. Hair was slicked back into a low knot or accented with a furry hat.
Ulla Johnson
THE LOOK: Heavy black and midnight blue eyeliner on the top and bottom lash lines. Some models wore their hair in their natural textures, while others debuted a braid.
Badgley Mischka
THE LOOK: A high ponytail with volume at the crown paired with gray shadow and a glossy lip.