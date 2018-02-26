The Top Beauty Trends from MFW's Fall 2018 Shows 

On the heels of New York and London comes Milan Fashion Week with even more runway hair and makeup moments that are going to set the stage for Fall 2018's beauty trends.

With a gamut of inspiration that runs from smudgy glitter-lined brow bones at Genny, silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of eyes at Fendi, and literal eyes at Gucci, the runways showed both makeup you'll want to copy in real life, and other looks you'll just admire from behind you computer screen. As for hair, air-drying your hair to get loose, natural bends as seen at Alberta Ferretti will still be your go-to style come fall.

Keep scrolling to see all of the hair and makeup looks from the Milan runways that you're going to see everywhere.

Max Mara 

THE LOOK: A bold lip or eye, but never both. Models were either given a smudgy cat eye or a swipe of matte fuchsia lipstick. 

Les Copains 

THE LOOK: Your hair's stuck in your scarf, but make it fashion. Windswept hair was pinned up so that it looked like it was tucked under a giant wool scarf.

Moschino 

THE LOOK: Jackie O goes to Mars. Hair was inspired by the First Lady's iconic voluminous bouffant. Some models' were painted blue or green from head-to-toe so that they looked like they just landed on Earth. 

Fendi 

THE LOOK: Bright eyes. Silver eyeshadow was brushed on the inner corners of models' eyes. Aside from the fact that it's an incredibly easy makeup look to copy, it's a move that illuminates and wakes up the entire face. Hair was sleek and parted to the side. 

No.21

THE LOOK: Matte red lips and twisted half-up hairstyles. 

Genny 

THE LOOK: Twinkle brows. Glitter was applied below the arches of models' eyebrows and at the inner corners of the eye. 

Alberta Ferretti 

THE LOOK: Classic cat-flick eyeliner and hair with middle parts. 

Gucci 

THE LOOK: It's in the eyes. All eyes were (literally) on Gucci's makeup look. One of the models was given a prosthetic third eye and bleached brows. Others wore thick kohl eyeliner just below their lower and upper lash lines. 

Roberto Cavalli 

THE LOOK: The upside down eyeliner trend isn’t going anywhere. Red reverse cat eyes were paired with slicked back hair. 

Dolce & Gabbana 

THE LOOK: Flower crowns and literal crowns. Matte lipstick was coordinated with the models’ hair accessories. 

Jil Sander 

THE LOOK: Sleek braided ponytails and sheer gray eyeshadow. 

Tommy Hilfiger 

THE LOOK: Subtle single braids and silver smoky eyes. 

Prada 

THE LOOK: Makeup artist Pat McGrath created a graphic, neon, gradient cat eye that was accented by rhinestones. 

Versace 

THE LOOK: Center parts with the front section of hair tucked behind the models’ ears. 

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini 

THE LOOK: Slicked back, flipped up ponytails: an even easier alternative to the topknot. 

Marni 

THE LOOK: A case for trying all of the unused shades in your eyeshadow palette. 

Sportmax

THE LOOK: A new way to wear a messy ponytail. The tails were flipped up and twisted so that most of the hair was left down. 

Emporio Armani

THE LOOK: The matchy-matchy makeup trend is still alive. Emerald and silver smoky eyes matched the models’ outfits. 

Salvatore Ferragamo

THE LOOK: Technicolor lashes and eyeliner. 

