The Must-See Beauty Looks of the Week: Jourdan Dunn, Hailey Baldwin and More

As summer kicks into full swing, celebrities are upping their beauty game, and we've taken notice.

Maybe the hot weather has inspired some beauty changes, or maybe it's just stars getting into the seasonal spirit, but either way, they are bringing the beauty heat. Everyone, from Kat Graham to Jourdan Dunn, has wowed us with their makeup and hair skills this week, and they've produced some seriously standout looks.

Dunn's unforgettable orange eye shadow is just one example of a powder with power, but that's not even the best part of the model's bright monochromatic makeup look.

What is the best part? It served as a focal point without completely distracting from the rest of her face.

We've rounded up more of our favorite beauty looks of the week, and needless to say, they're worth seeing.