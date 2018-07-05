The Best Beauty Looks from Fall 2018 Couture Fashion Week 

Practicality isn't a really a concern at Paris Couture Fashion Week. When bespoke gowns that cost as much as your college tuition are being shown on the runway, it's to be expected that the hair and makeup looks will be whimsical, grandiose, and essentially nothing short of epic, too.

Sure, Chanel’s glittery, turquoise smoky eye or Miu Miu’s wet-look waves might be too adventurous to wear to your 9-to-5. But both are classic examples of the next-level inspiration we see at Couture Week.

Here, we've rounded up all of the hair and makeup moments you need to see from Paris Couture Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows.

