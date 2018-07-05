The Best Beauty Looks from Fall 2018 Couture Fashion Week 

Erin Lukas
Jul 05, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Practicality isn't a really a concern at Paris Couture Fashion Week. When bespoke gowns that cost as much as your college tuition are being shown on the runway, it's to be expected that the hair and makeup looks will be whimsical, grandiose, and essentially nothing short of epic, too. 

Sure, Chanel’s glittery, turquoise smoky eye or Miu Miu’s wet-look waves might be too adventurous to wear to your 9-to-5. But both are classic examples of the next-level inspiration we see at Couture Week.

Here, we've rounded up all of the hair and makeup moments you need to see from Paris Couture Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows. 

Christophe Josse Haute Couture 

Crimped hair has never looked so chic. The '80s style was paired with a swipe of rose eyeshadow across models' lids. 

Schiaparelli Haute Couture

At Schiaparelli, models' hair was left naturally textured and pulled back into low, center-parted ponytails. A touch of silver eyeshadow, tapped on the corners of the inner eyes, made them appear bigger and brighter.

Miu Miu 2019 Cruise Collection 

Makeup artist Pat McGrath gave models a matte red lip and illuminated skin using her Skin Fetish highlighter ($48; Sephora.com). Hair was styled in wet-look waves. 

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture 

A new way to wear your ponytail: half-up and then sectioned off in multiple, smaller ones for a woven effect. 

Christian Dior Haute Couture

There's no-makeup makeup, and then there's the flawless skin that makeup artist Peter Philips gave the models at Christian Dior. He used the brand's new Backstage Face & Body Foundation ($40; Sephora.com), which comes in 40 shades. Guido Palau styled models' hair in low ponytails and wrapped them with crisscrossed elastics.

Givenchy Haute Couture 

Makeup artist Pat McGrath paired simple, cat-flick eyeliner with quite possibly the glowiest skin ever. Hair was left down or tied in loose, low ponytails, and accessorized with metal headpieces. 

Chanel Haute Couture 

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux added a pop of color to models' smokey eyes by lining them with turquoise eyeliner and glitter. Hair was pulled into slick ponytails with curly pompadours up top. 

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 

See-through veils were placed over models' heads, while others wore their hair loosely tied in faux beehives with headbands. 

Fendi Couture

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux drew exaggerated cat-eyes on models, while hairstylist Sam McKnight pulled her hair up into giant beehives with the front pieces parted down the center and tucked behind the ears. 

Maison Margiela Haute Couture

Sparkly blue pigment was traced along the models' eyes, nose, and lips. Hair was pulled back into sleek low ponytails. 

Elie Saab Haute Couture

The look at Elie Saab was effortlessly glamorous. Numerous coats of mascara gave models babydoll lashes, and hair was worn in a deep side part with loose, soft waves. 

Zuhair Murad Haute Couture

These embellished crowns are fit for a royal. The models' gold eyeshadow matched their headpieces. 

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture

Smudgy eyeliner and bleached brows made up the edgy beauty look at Viktor & Rolf. 

Giorgio Armani Prive

This isn't your average smoky eye. Similar to the negative space eyeliner trend we've seen this past year, a swipe of hot pink eyeshadow was applied above the creases of models' eyes. Hair was twisted up into undone low buns. 

Valentino Haute Couture

The award for the most voluminous, biggest hair at couture week goes to Valentino. Some models were also given metallic emerald green or cerulean blue exaggerated cat-eyes. 

