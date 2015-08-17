The Most Unbelievably Gorgeous Beauty Looks from the 2015 Teen Choice Awards

At the 2015 Teen Choice Awards last night, we saw some of our favorite stars grace the red carpet with gorgeous fashion ensembles and even more stunning beauty looks. From Bella Thorne’s sultry nude lips to Victoria Justice’s summer-ready beach waves, these stars gave us major hair and makeup #inspo. Scroll down for all the details on how you can recreate your favorite looks from last night's event.

Bella Thorne

Thorne may be fair complected, but she always has an impeccable shimmery glow. “I swept Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Natural Radiance Bronzer in 30 Sunkissed ($13; ulta.com) on the hollows of the cheeks and forehead with a large powder brush,” said Neutrogena Makeup Artist Nina Park. She then applied the coral pink highlighting blush ($13; ulta.com) on the apples of the cheeks for a fresh pop of color.

Gina Rodriguez

It’s no surprise that the flawless host of the night rocked three different natural lip looks to effortless complement her radiant skin. Makeup Artist Carissa Ferreri created Rodriguez’s final look by mixing Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Caramel Daisy ($7; burtsbees.com), Lip Crayon in Sedona Sands ($9; burtsbees.com), and Lip Gloss in Sunny Day ($9; burtsbees.com).

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star paired her glowing skin with electric blue eyeliner for the big night. After sweeping a deep navy shadow onto the star’s lids, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan added an extra bold touch. “To get a pop of cobalt blue I applied Mark On The Edge Liquid Eyeliner in Blue Chrome ($10; avon.com) to the entire lid and under the bottom lashes,” the pro said. “To finish Lucy’s eyes I applied a couple coats of Mark Lash Act Build and Define Mascara in Black ($12; avon.com) to add a bit of drama.”

Jordana Brewster

Brewster's fancy side twist added a unique touch to her waves. "I pulled a small section from the right side, smoothed it back using Kevin Murphy Easy Rider ($45; amazon.com) and twisted it,” said celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath. “I joined the twist with a small piece of hair at the back center of her head (where I wanted to secure the twist) and bonded them together with a small clear elastic.”

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress rocked a bold, sexy lip to go with her adventurous eye shadow combination. Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño finished off Sarah's look by lining and filling in her lips with a bright orange-red lip liner. He then applied Pür Minerals Chateau Kisses Plumping Lip Gloss in Foxy ($18; purminerals.com) to achieve the standout pout. Her summer-inspired 'do also featured a unique braid. Hairstylist Ryan Richman put Paul Mitchell Dry Wax ($17; loxabeauty.com) on his fingertips for control, and then braided a small section of hair off of the side part and safely held it in place with a bobby pin at the nape of the neck.

Victoria Justice

To actress sported natural waves to complement her bold eyes. Scunci stylist, Laura Polko began by spraying Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray ($15; nordstrom.com) into her 80% dried hair, and dried the rest using her fingers and a blow dryer. To finish off the look, Polko used a flat iron to define, smooth and enhance the curls, and set it all in place with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($42; neimanmarcus.com).

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star looked stunning as ever last night. To create her eyes, makeup artist Patrick Ta used MAC Pigment in Tan ($22; nordstrom.com) on the lid. “I then added a dark matte brown hue to the outer crease and bottom lash line for drama and definition,” Ta said. “I recommend curling lashes and applying two coats of waterproof mascara for long wear.” He finished off by adding Esqido Lashes ($30; esqido.com) for some extra twinkle.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star’s strong, vibrant eyes were the main focus of her flawless look. “I started by using mark. On The Dot Neutral Eye Color Compact ($16; avon.com), applying the darkest brown hue to the crease to create definition,” said celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson. “Then I used mark. On The Edge Liquid Eyeliner ($10; avon.com) to create a thick winged eye liner and then applied several coats of mark. Lash Act Build and Define Mascara ($12; avon.com) to the lashes.” Finally, he enhanced her arches with Anastasia Perfect Brow Pencil ($23; sephora.com).

