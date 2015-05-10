It's the Final Week of Our Best Beauty Buys Pinterest Sweepstakes! Did You Pin It to Win It Yet?

We're already entering the final week of our our annual Best Beauty Buys Pin It to Win It Sweepstakes. Oh, how time flies.

The good news is it's not too late to enter for a chance to win a basket of skin, hair, and makeup products handpicked by our editors. All you have to do is this: Head over to Pinterest to create your own “My Best Beauty Buys” board and pin your 5 favorite products from this year’s roundup. Then, submit your board URL at instyle.com/bbbsweeps as often as once a day from now until when the sweepstakes ends on May 14.

This week’s lucky winner will receive a bottle of Christian Louboutin Beauté Rouge Louboutin, a Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er, a Nars Yachiyo Kabuki Brush, and a Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish. Be sure to get pinning before time runs out!

