The Best Beauty Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The Golden Globes always mark the official start of awards season — and celebs are certainly showing out.
RELATED: This Lipstick Is So Damn Luxurious, Every Actress at the Golden Globe Awards Will Receive One as a Gift
From soft glam, to a few pops of color, and keeping one of 2019's hottest hair trends alive, here are some of the very best beauty looks of the night from the red carpet.
Cynthia Erivo
Hairstylist Coree Moreno used Dove's Amplified Textures line to add definition to the star's low cut. Meanwhile, makeup artist Terrell Mullin gave the actress a soft glam finish with sky-high lashes, using Armani Beauty.
Greta Gerwig
Celebrity hairstylist John D. created a sleek bob for the Little Women director using TRESemmé products. As for her makeup, Jenn Streicher gave the star's lips a pop of color with Beautycounter's Color Intense Lipstick in First Date, along with matching rosy cheeks by using the brand's Satin Powder Blush in Guava.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Makeup artist Nick Barose created the actress' sultry look using Armani Beauty products, while hairstylist Matt Fugate used Dove's Amplified Textures line to create major curl definition.
Kirsten Dunst
Makeup artist Mary Wiles prepped the star's skin with Dior's Capture Totale Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum, then gave both her lips and her eyes a pop of red by using the luxury brand's Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in Bloom and the 5 Couleurs Glow Vibes eyeshadow palette.
Billy Porter
Groomer and makeup artist Anna Bernabe gave the actor his glow using Armani Beauty products.
Laura Dern
MUA Simone Siegl gave Dern a neutral look using Armani Beauty products, while hairstylist Ryan Trygstad gave the star beautiful, soft and piecey waves.
Salma Hayek
Hayek's long, flowy hair was created by stylist Jennifer Yepez using Great Lengths GL Tapes Tape-in Hair Extensions.
Sienna Miller
MUA James Kaliardos created a no-makeup, makeup look for Miller using Dior Beauty.
Nicole Kidman
Hairstylist Kylee Heath gave the actress' signature strawberry blonde hair a sleek and shiny finish using the Premium Styling Dry Oil Spray from TRESemmé.
Rooney Mara
While Rooney Mara's makeup was subtle, her extra glitzy hair definitely stole the show.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow's bold, blue smoky eye was given a fluttery finish by MUA Adam Burrell who used Eylure Luxe Silk Emerald Lashes.
Charlize Theron
Theron used Virtue's Healing Oil to smooth down her pixie cut for the big night.
Priyanka Chopra
Chopra's soft waves were created by stylist Christian Wood using ghd Hair Tools and finishing with Suave Professionals Define & Shine Gel Serum for extra sheen. The actress topped off her look with a bright and bold red lip created by MUA Mary Phillips who blended Pat McGrath's Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Major Red, along with MatteTrance Lipsticks in Vendetta, Obsessed, and Elson 2 for an ombre finish.
Zhao Shuzhen
The Farewell's Zhao Shuzhen looked stunning with her neutral and big, soft curls.
Zoe Kravitz
Kravitz's subtle makeup and sleek pixie cut was balanced out by a vibrant red YSL lipstick.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez's go-to stylist Chris Appleton created a larger-than-life braided bun for the star, which was matched by a bold smoky eye and long, fluttery lashes.
Tiffany Haddish
Hairstylist Ray Christopher gave Haddish's hair a smooth finish using both Dyson and Suave Professionals hair products. Her look was topped off by soft, neutral glam.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's piecey waves were created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who used Moroccanoil's Dry Texture Spray.