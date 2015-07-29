The Best (& Worst) Bathroom Lighting for Makeup Application

It’s the same case every time: You look one way in your bathroom mirror and then completely different everywhere else. But the problem isn’t your makeup skills; it’s your lighting, which, when done wrong, seriously affects your morning makeup routine. Fluorescents can make us put too much on, and rosy lights can make us miss spots. Our makeup studios (aka bathrooms) deserve better illumination, and so do our faces.

These four are the absolute worst lighting conditions for applying your makeup:

Fluorescent Lighting: For obvious reasons. It's not just you. No one, and we mean no one, looks good in fluorescent lighting. Cool, fluorescent white light is unforgiving and overly bright. This unflattering lighting can cause you to overdo it with the foundation, bronzer, or blush in attempts to compensate for the lack of color on your face.

Yellow Light: Yellow light can make you look tired and sick, which may cause you to go overboard on the powder and concealer in efforts to neutralize your face and hide dark spots.

Rosy Light: Rosy light can make complexions appear healthy and vibrant, which sounds great, but it's all a lie. Due to our radiant appearance in this lighting, we tend to slack on the concealer, only to later realize that we missed a blaring blemish or dark spot.

Downlighting: Remember when you were a kid and used to hold a flashlight under your chin to look scary? Well this is the same thing, but in reverse. Downlighting shines down on wrinkles and pigmentation and casts shadows under the eyes, making you look instantly older.

