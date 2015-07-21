Why We've Fallen In Love With Ballet Flats All Over Again

Technically—technically—ballet flats never left, and they probably never will. Not unlike a pair of pumps, ballet flats are among the timeless designs that lie at the core of any shoe brand. Yet, for the last few seasons, the ballerina-inspired style hardly saw the light of day among the street-style set or on the runways. Instead, they had been cast aside in favor for their menswear-inspired counterparts. Brogues and wingtip Oxfords hardened cloyingly sweet frocks, pointy-toe flats delivered a sleek edge, and loafers (penny and otherwise) served up scholarly prep.

Thanks to fashion's ever-revolving cyclical nature, the androgyny trend might soon be a thing of the past. Recently, there has been a step toward soft and sweet French girl-inspired ballet flats affixed with teeny-tiny delicate bows. It helps, too, that Portuguese brand Josefinas has garnered widespread attention with its new collection of signature ballet flats in darling gingham, from cherry red to blush pink (pictured above, $173; josefinas.com).

On that note, we rounded 12 ballet flats that we absolutely adore.

Shop the pieces: 1. Michael Michael Kors, $99; michaelkors.com. 2. Bagllerina, $132; bagllerina.com. 3. A.P.C. $210; shopbop.com. 4. Josefinas, $173; josefinas.com. 5. Coach, $89; coach.com. 6. London Sole, $200; nordstrom.com. 7. Sam Edelman, $100; shopbop.com. 8. Jimmy Choo, $525; net-a-porter.com. 9. French Sole, $99; frenchsoleshoes.com. 10. Repetto, $212; repetto.com. 11. Gap, $40; gap.com. 12. Shoes of Prey, $139; nordstrom.com.

