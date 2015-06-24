4 Moves to Get Totally Ripped Arms and Shoulders This Summer 

Your shoulders are some of the sexiest muscles in the body. Luckily, there are tons of exercises to get them looking and feeling strong. As the founder of dance-cardio studio 305 Fitness, I recommend adding shoulder-enhancing moves to your summer routine--after all, this is the season when they're on full display. But use caution. Because the shoulder attaches to the body at multiple joints, it is easy to injure yourself by doing too much at once. It's best to strip it down the basics for an effective and safe workout. Here are four simple, yet highly-effective moves for enhancing your shoulders and arms. Do this routine twice a week, and you'll start to see physical changes within four to six weeks. More importantly, you will immediately feel sexier, more confident, and more empowered to hit the beach.

1. Shoulder press

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, posture upright, and your body relaxed. With a set of weights (try 10 lbs per hand), position your hands up by your shoulders, your palms facing away from you. Exhale while you push the weights up to the sky, leaving a tiny micro-bend in your elbows. Lower your hands back down so that your elbows align with your shoulders and your fists stay in line at eye level. That's one rep. Repeat 10 times. Try for 3 sets.

Watch second 40 below:

2. Lateral Raise

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, posture upright, and your body relaxed. With a set of weights (try 5 lbs per hand), raise your arms out to the side, so that they are parallel to the ground and forming a straight line, with your chest in the center. Do not raise your arms past your shoulders or you may injure yourself. Lower the arms back down to your sides. Try for 10 reps, 3 sets.

Looks like this:

3. Prima Ballerina

Inspired by classical dance, this is a great move to sculpt lean muscle and increase muscular endurance. Stand with your feet hip width apart. Raise your arms out in front of you and in a round circle, like you are holding an imaginary beach ball. On a count of 4, open your arms out to the sides, your body in a T. On a count of 4, bring your arms back to center, hugging the beach ball. Repeat for 30 seconds. That's one set. Try for 2.

4. Micro Arm Circles

You don't need any equipment for this muscle-sculpting move. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms out by your sides, in a lateral raise. Without weight (or a very small dumbell of just 1 or 2 lbs), make tiny circles with your hands. Make sure to breathe as you rapidly fire the arms until your shoulders feel exhausted. Try to hold for 30 seconds. Rest. Try for 2 sets.

