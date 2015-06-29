The Best Apple Watch Apps to Download ASAP

The Apple Watch is rolling into retail stores, and we've been browsing the app store to pick out the best downloads for our devices. Whether you're looking to step up your workout game, or score the best shopping deals while on the go, these winners make it a cinch. Here are the app you'll need to get you though the day with just a few swipes.

FitStar Personal Trainer

Consider this a personal fitness coach on your wrist. It lets you control your workouts from by following exercise prompts to advance your moves. You can even activate AirPlay to use your Apple Watch as a remote control to move sessions along.

Dark Sky

The ultimate source for up-to-the-minute weather forecasts. This app will alert you if there's rain is in the forecast up to an hour in advance, so you'll never be caught running for the subway without an umbrella. You can also see a 24-hour timeline of weather conditions for today, tomorrow, and several days in the future.

Camera+

Nabbing that perfect shot has never been easier. Tap your watch to remotely take photos from your iPhone in single or burst mode.

Memoir

Consider this app a digital diary of your life. Memoir archives photos and location details from your daily activities, then shares them with you in the future so that you can relive 'em. Your notifications will come directly to Apple Watch, showing you nearby memories based on your GPS location and recap the history of each day. Just swipe to share the memories with friends straight from your wrist.

Fetch

For a $25 monthly fee, this app will be your own personal shopping concierge. Use your Apple Watch to make a purchase request via Siri (from buying an outfit for your weekend vacay to placing your takeout order) and the Fetch concierge will place the order, find the best price, and finalize the delivery details. Voila!

Keep

Browse a feed of the most popular clothing and accessories of the moment and save your favorites to your cart—it's perfect for on-the-go outfit inspo or scoring the season's must-have items as soon as they start trending.

eBay

Now you can use voice commands to message to buyers about items or sneak a quick peek at your seller dashboard for the latest updates. The watch version of the eBay app also let's you up your bids in one easy tap.

