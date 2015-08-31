Benji Madden Commemorated Cameron Diaz's Birthday in the Sweetest Way

Cameron Diaz rang in her 43rd birthday over the weekend, and her husband Benji Madden took to Instagram to celebrate her in the sweetest way.

The musician shared a selfie of the pair looking in love and he accompanied the snap with heart-melting caption. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife, My best friend and Everything else—there's so much I could write. I'm the luckiest guy alive—I get to spend the rest of my life right here. I love this Woman!! Many more Baby!!" he wrote.

The couple married a little over seven months ago after a whirlwind courtship, and from this 'gram it's clear that they're still madly in love.

