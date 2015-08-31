Benji Madden Commemorated Cameron Diaz's Birthday in the Sweetest Way

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Jennifer Davis
Aug 31, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Cameron Diaz rang in her 43rd birthday over the weekend, and her husband Benji Madden took to Instagram to celebrate her in the sweetest way.

The musician shared a selfie of the pair looking in love and he accompanied the snap with heart-melting caption. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife, My best friend and Everything else—there's so much I could write. I'm the luckiest guy alive—I get to spend the rest of my life right here. I love this Woman!! Many more Baby!!" he wrote.

The couple married a little over seven months ago after a whirlwind courtship, and from this 'gram it's clear that they're still madly in love.

