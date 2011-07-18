Benjamin Millepied's YSL Campaign!

Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 18, 2011

Natalie Portman's fiance is the star of Yves Saint Laurent's new L'Homme Libre fragrance campaign! The 34-year-old new father to son Aleph, who is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, was photographed mid-pirouette for the ad, and he's also set to star in a 30-second commercial airing this fall. This isn't Millepied's first time behind the lens—he posed (and danced!) for Club Monaco last year.

