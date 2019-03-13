Here's How Your MAC and Benefit Cosmetics Splurge Will Benefit Planned Parenthood

Image zoom Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

In a world that's flooded with limited-edition palettes and lipsticks, it's always a refreshing change when your favorite makeup brands announce a collaboration that benefits an organization dedicated to women's health. And that's exactly what MAC's and Benefit Cosmetics' partnerships with Planned Parenthood will do.

MAC and Benefit are the first two beauty brands ever to stand with Planned Parenthood through financial donations, and each has their own plan of action. Over the next two years, MAC will dedicated $500,000 of the funds raised from the sales of the MAC VIVA GLAM Lipsticks to expanding Planned Parenthood's national sex education program.

Benefit has added Planned Parenthood to the brand's Bold Is Beautiful project, which is a global philanthropy program that supports non-profits. In May, the brand will donate 100 percent of brow wax proceeds in 21 countries to Planned Parenthood, and also Dress for Success, Girls Inc, Look Good Feel Better, Step Up, and The Princess Project. Also in May, the brand will launch a special edition Bold is Beautiful 3D BROWtones that will live on shelves all year. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the aforementioned Bold is Beautiful organizations.

So if you need a new lipstick or run out of your go-to brow pencil come spring, consider Benefit and MAC's offerings and give back while stocking up.