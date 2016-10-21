Benedict Cumberbatch and Wife Sophie Hunter Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood favorite Benedict Cumberbatch and his gorgeous wife, Sophie Hunter. The happily married couple is expecting their second child together, People reports.

So how did they deliver the news? The picture-perfect pair hit the red carpet Thursday night at the L.A. premiere of the actor’s new flick, Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch rocked a navy velvet blazer while Hunter debuted her baby bump in a glamorous black floor-grazing gown. “Everyone is absolutely thrilled,” a rep tells People.

The family’s newest addition will play little brother or sister to 16-month-old Christopher “Kit” Carlton, who was born in June 2015. For the Hollywood couple, it’s been nothing but milestone after milestone since announcing their engagement in November 2014. Before welcoming little Christopher, Cumberbatch and Hunter also exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day in Mottistone on the Isle of Wight in England in February 2015.

All the best to the growing family!