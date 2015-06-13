Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Welcome Their First Child

The Cumberbaby has arrived! Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. "Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son," their rep said in a statement to People. "We would kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during these next few precious weeks."

The couple announced that they were expecting in January, and then tied the knot shortly after in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day. Congratulations to the whole family—we can't wait for more details on the new addition.

