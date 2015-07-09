This New Photo of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes Will Make Your Day

The BBC has just released a new photo of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes, and it's everything we could've hoped for and more. In the shot, which was released Wednesday on Twitter, Cumberbatch dons Victorian attire and sits seriously in a chair, his assistant John Watson (aka Martin Freeman) by his side.

"Shut up everybody, shut up! Don't move, don't speak, don't breath. A new #Sherlock Special image has arrived..." BBC One tweeted along with the photo (below), referencing a famous quote from the series.

Shut up everybody, shut up! Don't move, don't speak, don't breathe. A new #Sherlock Special image has landed... pic.twitter.com/ZoCX8P4S9S — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 8, 2015

After a long hiatus, the famed BBC show is returning this Christmas for a one-off special. This new image was released ahead of the Sherlock panel at Comic-Con, where co-creator and executive producer Steven Moffat, executive producer Sue Vertue, and Rubert Graves who plays Greg Lestrade on the show will discuss "the latest adventures of Sherlock Holmes and his long-suffering faithful friend, Dr. John Watson."

