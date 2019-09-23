Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attended the Emmys Together Despite Splitting in 2017

Despite announcing their breakup in 2017, exes Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor seem to still be on great terms.

On Sunday, the former husband and wife pair attended the Emmys together, and posed for photos on the purple carpet. Stiller was nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for Escape at Dannemora; he also presented at the show.



Two years ago, they announced that they would be splitting up after 17 years of marriage. "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends."

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, share two children together, 17-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Quinlan. Post-split, they've seemed to maintain the amicability they spoke of in their statement — according to Page Six, they were spotted out and about together last year. Neither has yet officially filed for divorce.

Throughout their relationship, they starred in various movies together, including Zoolander and Zoolander 2, to Tropic Thunder and Arrested Development.