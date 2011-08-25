Is Ben the Next Bachelor?, Jason Bateman's Baby and More!

Courtesy of ABC; Landov; Fame Pictures; Rex Features; Courtesy of Mattel; Courtesy of Fox
1. Ben Flajnik is rumored to be the next Bachelor! Will you tune in to watch him? [People]
2. Jason Bateman and his wife are having another baby! The couple already has a daughter. [JustJared]
3. InStyle cover girl Beyonce will perform at the VMAs for the first time in two years! [InStyleUK]
4. The Season 3 Glee trailer has the cast running from Dodgeball-hurling Sue. [JustJared]
5. See Isla Fisher in flapper hair and makeup for the upcoming movie, The Great Gatsby. [DailyMail]
6. Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw get dolled up with their own Barbie replicas. [StyleWatch]