Ben Lamb Can’t Wait for You to See Divergent

Pegged as the next Hunger Games, 2014’s Divergent is already creating buzz. The film—based on the best-selling YA book series by Veronica Roth—is one of the most anticipated movies of Comic Con, where stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Miles Teller and Zoe Kravitz are participating on a panel discussion about the flick today. Earlier this week, we caught up with one of the film’s stars Ben Lamb at the New York premiere of Red 2, where the British actor weighed in on the bubbling anticipation. “I'm really excited to see how it looks,” he told InStyle.com. “I think a lot of thought and hard work has gone into the visual narrative of the screenplay.” Set in a dystopian Chicago where society is split into factions based on traits, the film focuses on Beatrice “Tris” Prior (Shailene Woodley), a teenager who chooses to leave her family’s group to join a rival one and who must go through a grueling initiation process to do so. Lamb plays Edward, another teen fighting to switch, too. With the film in production, nothing is fully finalized, but Lamb is sure of one thing: the acting is there. “I've seen the performances in real life,” he said. “There is all the extra stuff that will come when the movie comes together, and that will be really exciting to see.”

Plus, see the cast of Red 2 at the New York premiere.

MORE:• Red 2 LA Premiere• Shailene Woodley's Best Looks Ever• See Helen Mirren's Transformation!

— Alyssa Bailey