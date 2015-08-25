11 Reasons We're Excited That Ben Higgins Is the Next Bachelor 

It's official: Ben Higgins is the next Bachelor! The news was announced Monday night following an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and we couldn't be more thrilled that the 6'4'' software salesman from Denver, Colorado will be handing out roses next season.  

After making it through all of the ups and downs of "the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever," the handsome henley-wearing hunk was eliminated before the final rose ceremony much to the disappointment of viewers everywhere. Now he'll be stepping into the decision-making role, and we think he's a perfect fit. Need some convincing? Here are eleven reasons he's going to be the best Bachelor ever—as told by Instagram. 

1. He's Close to His Mom

2. He Loves Kids

The cutest baby on Instagram coming for round 2. #gerber #babymodel

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

3. He's Down to Make S'mores 

"S'mores and squad" -teenage girl

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

4. He Suffered Katilyn's Rejection Like a Gentleman

5. He's BFFs with fellow contestant Shawn Booth

Spoiler Alert: Bromances heat up

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

6. He Can Fry Fish 

There are a few less fish in the sea, but the fish fry was delicious. #forthehallibut

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

7. He Loves a Good #TBT 

8. He's Ready to Kiss a Few Fishes 

Sitting in an office thinking about getting outside and kissing a fish. #fishingseason

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

9. He's Helpful Around the House

Welcome back to the jungle! Weeds on weeds on weeds. Thanks @hooverelisem for the help.

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

10. He Values His Family 

Home is where one starts from. -T. S. Eliot.

A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on

11. He Actually Made Friends on The Bachelorette 

