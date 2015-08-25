11 Reasons We're Excited That Ben Higgins Is the Next Bachelor 

It's official: Ben Higgins is the next Bachelor! The news was announced Monday night following an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and we couldn't be more thrilled that the 6'4'' software salesman from Denver, Colorado will be handing out roses next season.
After making it through all of the ups and downs of "the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever," the handsome henley-wearing hunk was eliminated before the final rose ceremony much to the disappointment of viewers everywhere. Now he'll be stepping into the decision-making role, and we think he's a perfect fit. Need some convincing? Here are eleven reasons he's going to be the best Bachelor ever—as told by Instagram.
1. He's Close to His Mom
2. He Loves Kids
3. He's Down to Make S'mores
4. He Suffered Katilyn's Rejection Like a Gentleman
5. He's BFFs with fellow contestant Shawn Booth
6. He Can Fry Fish
7. He Loves a Good #TBT
8. He's Ready to Kiss a Few Fishes
9. He's Helpful Around the House
10. He Values His Family
11. He Actually Made Friends on The Bachelorette
