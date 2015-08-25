11 Reasons We're Excited That Ben Higgins Is the Next Bachelor 

It's official: Ben Higgins is the next Bachelor! The news was announced Monday night following an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and we couldn't be more thrilled that the 6'4'' software salesman from Denver, Colorado will be handing out roses next season.

After making it through all of the ups and downs of "the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever," the handsome henley-wearing hunk was eliminated before the final rose ceremony much to the disappointment of viewers everywhere. Now he'll be stepping into the decision-making role, and we think he's a perfect fit. Need some convincing? Here are eleven reasons he's going to be the best Bachelor ever—as told by Instagram.

1. He's Close to His Mom

Got to spend the weekend with family and watch the final episode with this beautiful lady. She stayed strong and made it through...it can't be easy watching your son on this journey but she did a pretty darn good job. #momnowknowsIamnotavirgin A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jul 22, 2015 at 1:45pm PDT

2. He Loves Kids

The cutest baby on Instagram coming for round 2. #gerber #babymodel A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jul 16, 2015 at 7:42pm PDT

3. He's Down to Make S'mores

"S'mores and squad" -teenage girl A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jul 25, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

4. He Suffered Katilyn's Rejection Like a Gentleman

This is when it all started, and dang it was a wild ride. I have nothing but respect for Kaitlyn as a person and her desire to take this process seriously. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jul 13, 2015 at 8:08pm PDT

5. He's BFFs with fellow contestant Shawn Booth

Spoiler Alert: Bromances heat up A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jun 30, 2015 at 6:18pm PDT

6. He Can Fry Fish

There are a few less fish in the sea, but the fish fry was delicious. #forthehallibut A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jun 13, 2015 at 3:22pm PDT

7. He Loves a Good #TBT

Tonight for the show I am doing my best @chrisstrandburg And @shawn_booth18 impressions. Hope Kaitlyn likes the body I am working with. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jun 8, 2015 at 3:54pm PDT

8. He's Ready to Kiss a Few Fishes

Sitting in an office thinking about getting outside and kissing a fish. #fishingseason A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 27, 2015 at 11:46am PDT

9. He's Helpful Around the House

Welcome back to the jungle! Weeds on weeds on weeds. Thanks @hooverelisem for the help. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 16, 2015 at 5:24pm PDT

10. He Values His Family

Home is where one starts from. -T. S. Eliot. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 13, 2015 at 10:28am PDT

11. He Actually Made Friends on The Bachelorette

If @chrisstrandburg and @shawn_booth18 do it then I better also, I just want to be like them. I want to let everyone know there is no doubt I am surrounded by some great men in this picture. A photo posted by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Jun 23, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

RELATED: What It’s Like to Watch Your Ex Go Through Two Seasons of The Bachelorette