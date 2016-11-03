Ben Affleck’s Son Got a Cold from Prince George

We know that smiles and giggles spread around like wildfire at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s playdates—hello, the photos from that Canadian playdate basically melted our hearts—but apparently, so do germs.

Ben Affleck, who spent some time in London recently to film Justice League, said he unintentionally brought his 4-year-old son Samuel to a playdate with the young prince and princess, and Sam came out of it with a cold.

“I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups,” he told Graham Norton on an upcoming BBC One episode. “They were all very well-dressed and they had earpieces and I thought, ‘For a kids’ place this is tight security!’ I was the very last person to realize that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid.”

Sadly, young Sam came out of the playdate with more than just a new appreciation for the royal family. “I can now tell [Sam] that he got a cold from the King of England!” Affleck joked.

Honestly, we’d take a cold any day if it meant getting to hang out with this royally cool prince and princess.