Ben Affleck Is Taken Back to Rehab by "Visibly Upset" Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is reportedly returning to rehab for the third time to treat an alcohol addiction.

People confirms that the movie star has chosen to get help on his own volition, with a source saying, “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

Affleck was not alone when he made the decision, though. Despite recently running around with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton lately, he relied on his ex Jennifer Garner in this case.

Garner was pictured coming to his house on Wednesday, and was later seen leaving "upset and shaking," according to People. Garner and Affleck share three children together, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Recently, there have been reports that Garner has been concerned about Affleck — and his relationship with Sexton.

“Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” a source close to Garner told Us Weekly. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

While that may be the case, she still seems to have come through for him in a moment of need.

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” the source added. “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”