Ben Affleck Takes 22-Year-Old Playboy Model to His Go-To L.A. Haunt: Jack In the Box

There appears to be a new woman in Ben Affleck’s life, and just like the two-time Oscar winner, she enjoys a good trip to the Jack In the Box drive-through window.

Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, was first spotted with the actor on Thursday, leaving Nobu in Malibu after what was presumably a belated birthday dinner for the newly 46-year-old.

Of course, the question that immediately came to mind was this: Where’s Lindsay Shookus? The SNL producer (and Affleck’s seemingly former girlfriend) hasn’t been seen in public with the actor-cum-director since late July, and was notably absent from all birthday festivities over the past week. Shookus, perhaps in response to the spate of rumors, deleted her Instagram three days after Affleck was seen with Sexton.

On Sunday, Affleck and Sexton were spotted once more, this time casually sliding through one of the father of three’s go-to L.A. haunts: the Jack In the Box drive-through.

T.Maidana/SplashNews.com

T.Maidana/SplashNews.com

He celebrated his birthday there just days prior. #ThisIs46.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Though the cat seems to be (mostly) out of the bag, Shauna doesn’t seem to be taking the public speculation too seriously.

The model and Vet Tech posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Sunday, the comments section of which was immediately filled with dozens of ultra-flattering messages, like, “Did heaven send you?”

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on Aug 18, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

RELATED: Ben Affleck Celebrated His Birthday with Fast Cars, Fast Food, and a Playboy Model

Sexton, clearly unfazed by the attention regularly heaped upon her (ah, to be a model), left a cheeky message in return, writing, “no just Batman.”

Instagram/shaunasexton_

Instagram/shaunasexton_

ICYMI ("it" being Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League): Batman = Ben Affleck. Our jaws = DROPPED.